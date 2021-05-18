Ariana Grande marries her fiancé Dalton Gomez in ‘tiny’ secret wedding

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ariana Grande has got married to her fiancé Dalton Gomez in 'tiny' secret wedding.

The American singer has tied the knot to her partner of 16-months following a secret ceremony in the town of Montecito, California – now also home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ariana, 27, announced she was engaged to Dalton, 25, a real estate agent, back in December last year after just 12 months of dating and now the couple has taken the next step in their relationship.

“They got married,” Ariana’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Ariana recently uploaded a snap of them costing up by the fireplace and captioned it, ‘!!! My heart my person !!! thank you so much for being you’ and it gained more than 10 million likes from fans.

Ariana Grande, who uploaded a photo of her engagement ring along with the caption, ‘Forever n then some” started dating Dalton in January 2020 and the pair spent most of that year social distancing at her LA home.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, ‘They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

The loved-up couple first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for her Stuck with U song, recorded with Justin Bieber in May, followed by a series of photos uploaded to Instagram last June.

And now the marriage confirmation comes after TMZ was first to report that a ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. A source told PEOPLE, “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

But while fans have sent their congratulations to the happy couple, some have expressed their sadness over being kept in the dark about their nupitals. One wrote, ‘Wow she really took no phone no pics no postin us seriously,’ another fan put, ‘OMG!! 😱 How can she ghost us like that?’ and a third asked, ‘Wow im happy for them but is she gonna change her last name or?????’

And a fourth added, ‘OMGGGGG I’M CRYINGGG😭😭❤️I’M SO HAPPY FOR THEM, I HOPE THEY PUT PICTURES’…

Looks like we will all have to just wait and see.