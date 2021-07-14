We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ashley Graham has announced that she is pregnant and is expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin.

The model and TV presenter shared the lovely news with her fans on Instagram by uploading a snap of herself standing in a field on a sunny day with a hazy-looking sky, as she wears nothing but a blue shirt hanging off her shoulders to reveal her growing baby bump.

She captioned the image, which was taken by her filmmaker husband, ‘the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️ 📸 @mrjustinervin’

Ashley and Justin are already parents to son Isaac, aged one, and have been married since 2010 and Ashley has kept her second pregnancy under wraps in recent weeks by wearing a black suit with a gold fastening, and also a baggy purple shirt.

Friends and fans have sent their messages of congratulations to the couple.

Meghan Trainor wrote, ‘AHHHHHH IM SCREAMING! CONGRATULATIONS MAMAAAAA’,

One fan wrote, ‘Two makes one feel like none! but your heart also becomes so much bigger and watching siblings together is a whole new heart burst . Congrats!’

Another put, ‘What a beautiful moment in time.’

And a third added, ‘Congratulations beautiful ❤️ I pray for a safe pregnancy and delivery.’

Ashley, who proudly showed off her post-pregnancy stretch marks, has made no secret of wanting a little brother or sister for Issac. She told the Wall Street Journal Magazine, “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could. I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

Ashley, who once revealed a genius strapless bra hack for people with big boobs, has raised her son throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and on his first birthday earlier this year, she praised how he had changed her life.

‘You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine. I can’t believe I’m already writing this because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you…This year has taught us just how strong, adaptable, and fierce we can be. One year down and I can’t wait to see where the rest takes us.’

And Ashley put together 12 things that she learned in the first 12 months of her firstborn to share with fans on her YouTube channel.

Ashley Graham first met Justin, who worked as a videographer at church in 2009 before marrying a year later. But it’s not been easy for the couple as Ashley previously revealed that her interracial relationship with Justin, was shocking for her Nebraska family.

She told CBS, “I will never forget that feeling of just sitting there with Justin, thinking, ‘I’m so embarrassed that I had to bring him in to meet these people, these people who raised me and taught me how to live, and he’s being treated so terribly,’ she said. “And he said to me, ‘Racism is never surprising, but it’s always disappointing.'”