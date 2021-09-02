We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost has revealed she has to be rushed to hospital following a tragic holiday accident.

The Whole Again singer had to receive treatment for a huge gash on her head following a horrific fall while holidaying in Ibiza.

The singer and mum-of-three to son Caspar, 13, and twin daughters Blake and Nico, eight, has shared the huge gash on her face that had to be stitched up after she smashed her head on a rock during her sun-soaked getaway.

Jenny, who previously opened up on the death of her estranged father in 2017, had been enjoying a summer holiday with family and friends when the ghastly accident happened.

Jenny captioned the snap with an explanation of how the horrific injury happened, she said, ‘So on the last day of August & the last day of my besties being here – thought I’d go out with a bang!!! Against a rock 🤦🏼‍♀️.Was just a silly fall but when I put my hands out to stop myself – I didn’t see the massive rock in between my hands (it was pitch black & literally the only rock within a mile radius 🤦🏼‍♀️) Feeling very grateful that its not worse! We are the lucky ones 🙏🏽’

The cut appears to be 4-5cm in length and narrowly misses her eye socket.

Her bandmate Liz McClarnon commented, ‘🥺 Oh Jen’ followed by a love heart and kiss emoji.

Lisa Snowdon wrote, ‘Oh ouch honey😢’.

Danielle Lloyd, who is pregnant with her fifth child, added, ‘Omg Jen hope your ok babe sending you lots of love ❤️’

And Gemma Atkinson sent her wishes to get well, writing, ‘Oh no !!! 😢 Ffs that looks painful! Get well soon!’

Prior to her accident, Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost shared some treasured family snaps from the holiday and captioned them, ‘As Sundays go, yesterday was a beaut. Although Blake said it was missing a Roast Dinner 🙃!

Way too hot 🥵!! They are off the menu until at least October – when weekly Mum roast duty shall resume. Oh and it ended in the usual fight about the ever changing “Uno” rules 😵‍💫’

Sounds like the typical family holiday to us!

In one clip, in the hours leading up to her nasty fall, you can see Jenny ride a surfboard before diving off into the sea.

And the break has been pretty relaxing before her shock hospital dash, as Jenny uploaded a snap of her sunbathing topless with a glass of wine, telling fans, ‘So I’ve poured a wine & am having some tan time on my bedroom terrace & listening to a podcast.

‘I can’t go by the pool or in the garden, as I’ve got my old droopers out & Cas & his fellow teenage friends could be back at any moment…don’t want to scar his mates 😂 #mindbleach #Casparsmum Happy Saturday all x’

Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost recently celebrated her 10th year anniversary with her husband Vicente Juan Spiteri -a Spanish scuba diving school owner.

The couple married in Ibiza in 2011 and enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, without the kids, at the beginning of August.