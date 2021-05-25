We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Danielle Lloyd is pregnant with baby number five.

The former glamour model took to social media to confirm the happy baby news, sharing that she is pregnant and admitting that she will try for another if the little one isn’t a girl.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-four shared that she and her husband Michael O’Neill are expecting in a sweet caption that read, ‘So excited to finally announce Baby no5 is on its way,” accompanied by pink and blue hearts and pregnant woman emojis.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the former model made no secret of her desire to have a daughter, and she and Michael even contemplated going abroad for gender selection treatment.

Due to travel restrictions currently in place, the happy family decided to leave it to chance and conceived this baby naturally.

“We were both just over the moon. Please let it be a girl! Michael is really hoping for a girl and the boys are desperate too – they’re convinced it’s a little sister,” Danielle told Closer magazine.

“If it is, that little girl is going to have an army of protective big brothers throughout her life!”

Danielle is a proud mum of four boys: 10-year-old Archie, nine-year-old Harry, and seven-year-old George, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, and three-year-old Ronnie, who is her first child with electrician Michael.

Danielle added, “I can’t wait to become a family of seven. I know there’s a risk it’ll be another boy though – having five boys would be totally mad! But, of course, the main thing I want is for the baby to be healthy. And if it’s not a girl – we’ll just try again after!”