Aunt Bessie’s is selling a Yorkshire pudding BED for your dog

Aunt Bessie's has launched a Yorkshire pudding bed for dogs and it's the roast dinner-inspired pet accessory we never knew we needed.

Nothing beats an Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire pudding loaded with gravy on a Sunday afternoon and now the beloved British staple can be a part of your pooch’s life too.

Aunt Bessie’s limited-edition fur bed is made to look like Aunt Bessie’s Golden Yorkshire pudding that your pet can sleep snugly in the middle of.

The adorable bed will set you back £50 and is perfect for small to medium dogs as well as cats – and it’s for a great cause, too.

What’s better than knowing that your furry friend is all comfy in a hilarious Yorkshire pudding bed, with the proceeds supporting Guide Dogs?

All profits from the Yorkshire pudding beds will go towards providing life-changing support to people with sight loss in the UK, so they can get the well deserved second chance at a life they want.

Bessie, a golden retriever guide dog puppy sponsored by Aunt Bessie’s as part of its charity collaboration with Guide Dogs, was the inspiration for the dog bed, which was created to mark the puppy’s birth.

Speaking on the special project, an Aunt Bessie’s spokesperson said, “As a company of dog lovers, we wanted to create something special to celebrate the birth of Bessie and pay tribute to our new partnership with Guide Dogs.

“We’re sure Aunt Bessie’s fans are going to love the Yorkshire Pudding dog bed and we hope they join us in celebrating and supporting the fantastic work of Guide Dogs.”

Donna Beetham, Guide Dogs’ National Corporate Partnerships Manager, added, “We’re excited to have Aunt Bessie’s on board as partnerships like this are vital to Guide Dogs to support people with sight loss to live actively, independently and well. We look forward to working together on even more initiatives that raise awareness and funds to deliver our life-changing work.”