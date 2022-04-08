Avril Lavigne engaged to boyfriend Mod Sun after romantic Paris proposal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Avril Lavigne is engaged to her boyfriend Mod Sun following a romantic Paris proposal last month as she declared she’ll love him forever.

Singers Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, who was born Derek Smith, first sparked romance rumours back in February 2021. Since then their love story has gone from strength to strength and it seems the couple have now joined the ranks of the many celebrities who’ve got engaged so far in 2022. Taking to Instagram the Sk8ter Boi singer announced the news alongside a selection of stunning snaps showing the ecstatic couple the day Mod Sun popped the question.

Avril and her husband-to-be even managed to capture the proposal moment itself, with the first photo showing Mod down on one knee and gazing adoringly up at his now-fiancée, as she beamed back at him.

This was followed by more photos of Avril and Mod together, including exciting shots which gave a great glimpse of her unique heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

But it was the caption that revealed the most exciting news of all as not only did the Canadian star share her engagement with the world, but it was revealed that Avril Lavigne got engaged over a week ago.

Writing in French Avril shared, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Translated, the sweet message means simply, “Yes, I’ll love you forever”, before confirming that Avril and Mod got engaged on Sunday 27th March.

Fellow celebrities and fans alike were quick to wish the newly engaged couple huge congratulations on their wonderful engagement news. Whilst even Avril’s husband-to-be commented his excitement on her making the official announcement.

“I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel”, he wrote adorably.

Whilst The Wonder Years actor Danica McKellar replied, “Omg, congrats!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, who reportedly married Travis Barker a few days ago, simply posted a heart emoji.

“Congratulations babe!😍😍”, commented actor Lauren Kitt Carter who gave birth to her third child with Backstreet Boys star husband Nick Carter last year.

Avril Lavigne has been married previously to singers Deryck Whibley and Nickelback star Chad Kroeger. She and Mod are said to have started dating early last year and the two have collaborated on Avril’s latest album, Love Sux. And she wasn’t the only one to share their engagement news in a super sweet way.

Taking to his own Instagram account, Mod posted equally heartfelt snaps as well as what appear to be romantic lyrics describing the moment he realised Avril was “the one”.

“The day we met I knew you were the one/Together forever til our days are done/I had a dream where I proposed in paris/I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it/I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes/You’re too beautiful for my words to describe/I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…/I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”. I love you Avril ❤️” he adoringly declared.