Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in secret Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in a spontaneous and secret Vegas wedding, following the Grammys.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer reportedly married in a secret Las Vegas wedding, officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

This comes just two months after her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

TMZ has reported that while there were no marriage licenses, making the nuptials not legally binding, but pair still ‘wed’ and exchanged vows in a classic Vegas Chapel.

The couple had made a PDA-filled appearance at the Grammy Awards, just hours before heading out to the One Love Wedding Chapel. They were then spotted entering the venue and according to a source, asked the owner to act as their witness, along with their Elvis Impersonator officiant. It seems they were the only ones in attendance.

The insider also told the publication that this intimate ceremony is reportedly just one of many celebrations planned, with the official and legal wedding still to come.

This exciting news comes just months after Kourtney and Travis got engaged after the rockstar popped the question in a romantic beach proposal, surrounded by roses and candles.

This will be Travis’ second marriage, as he was previously married to Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares a son, 18-year-old Landon. He also has a daughter, Alabama, 16, from another relationship.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and has also revealed that she and Travis are trying for a baby. After detailing her struggles with IVF treatments in a clip for their new upcoming show, The Kardashians on Hulu.

She told her mother Kris Jenner, that the IVF medication she was taking had made her go through menopause and that she was struggling with comments on social media about her body changes.

While their unofficial wedding was a very private affair, it’s likely their legal wedding will see all the Kar-Jenner clan in attendance!