Fans of BBC nursing drama Call the Midwife are wondering: When is it returning for a 12th series?

The popular show, which has been running since 2012, features an annual Christmas special and now fans are keen to know if there will be another series of it after the a dramatic series finale of the 11th season aired last week.

It’s one of the few medical dramas on the BBC following the news that Holby City has been cancelled.

And US fans have had a delayed wait as Call the Midwife season 11 won’t start in the US until Sunday, 20th March on PBS. An official time is yet to be confirmed, but in the past, the show has aired at 8 pm ET / PT.

So we won’t spoil it for anyone who is yet to watch the show but it appears to have left fans wanting more.

One fan tweeted, “Heidi Thomas and @CallTheMidwife1 really do be national treasures in fact the whole cast our national treasures and will continue to be long after the show ends (which I hope is NEVER by the way) we adore you all see you at Christmas #CallTheMidwife.”

And another fan put, “Call the Midwife never fails to make me cry 😢 I watched it early this morning when I was too anxious to sleep because of the wind.

It really is one of my favourite programmes.”

After star Helen George revealed last year she gave birth in real life to her second child, we look at all you need to know for Season 12…

BBC Call the Midwife: When is it returning for a 12th series?

Series 11 might have come to an end but BBC Call the Midwife is returning for a 12 series and while the start date is yet to be announced it’s expected to be aired early 2023.

According to an announcement back last year, seasons 12 and 13 are now guaranteed, fans can rest assured they’ll be able to follow the adventures of the midwives of Poplar until at least 2024.

As with previous entries, the new seasons will be made up of eight hour-long episodes and a Christmas Special.

At the time, show creator Heidi Thomas said, “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over.

“We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future—full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.

She added, “The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

If fans cannot wait until then they can pick up a copy of the show’s anniversary book which features 10 years of behind the scenes stories and reflections from the cast and crew.

Where is the new season of Call the Midwife?

The new season, series 11, of Call the Midwife can be watched on BBC iPlayer or BritBox subscription service.

Filming for series 11 finished in November last year and at the time, star Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner on the show, shared a few snaps of her own, writing “Bye for now, Shelagh! That’s a wrap on Call the Midwife series 11!! Thank you to all who make and all who watch the show!”

You can watch the trailer for the latest series below ahead of it airing in the US and if it’s gripped you, tune in to watch it on catch up on the BBC iPlayer…

Is Call the Midwife coming to an end?

Call the Midwife series 11 has come to an end but the show as a whole hasn’t as producers will deliver a further two series, with season 12 and 13 confirmed to run until 2024 after it was recommissioned by the BBC.

With season 12 planned for 2023 and season 13 planned for 2024 and each having its own separate Christmas Special, there is plenty for fans to be excited about.

Both seasons should take viewers up to 1969 or even the 1970s, keeping the show’s timeline in mind.

You can watch Call the Midwife on BBC iPlayer and Britbox, meanwhile US fans can watch all nine seasons of Call the Midwife so far are available on Netflix.