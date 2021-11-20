We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Helen George, star of Call The Midwife, has announced the birth of her second child.

The TV star revealed the news in a sweet birthday tribute to her partner, Jack Ashton and apologised for not keeping her “legs crossed any longer”.

Alongside a sweet snap of Jack and their bundle of joy, Helen, 37, wrote, “Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer.”

Helen—who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in the hit series—only revealed she was expecting her second child in June and the tot wasn’t due until December. But it seems the baby’s early arrival has only been a pleasant surprise for the couple.

They are yet to confirm the name or gender of the baby.

Helen and Jack met on the set of Call The Midwife and are already parents to a daughter—four-year-old Wren.

Despite meeting in 2016, Helen and Jack kept their relationship on the down low for a while before going public. Largely because Helen struggled with the newly-found public interest in her life after she took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2015.

Opening up about the experience, Helen—who was previously fat-shamed during her first pregnancy—told You Magazine, “I really struggled with just being Helen on screen. I get nervous and intimidated by [the fear of] saying or doing the wrong thing. I’m an actress for a reason.”

When her marriage to Oliver Boot crumbled shortly after the show, Helen soon learned she preferred flying under the radar.

“I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff.”

Revealing what it’s like being romantically involved with a fellow actor, Helen confessed, “It’s not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends. You’re on set for a long time every day and you don’t get to see many other people.

“We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours.”