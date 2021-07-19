We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bindi Irwin is said to be 'pregnant' with her 'second child' just four months after giving birth to their daughter Grace Warrior.

Bindi Irwin is said to be ‘expecting’ her and her husband Chandler Powell’s ‘second child’ – just four months after giving birth to their daughter Grace Warrior.

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ and conservationist Steve Irwin, is said to be ‘walking on air’ after discovering she is ‘pregnant‘ again.

A source told Woman’s Day, ‘Bindi and Chandler knew they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait.

‘Bindi is said to be convinced she’s having a baby boy this time around’, the insider claimed, ‘and will honour her late Crocodile Hunter father by naming him Steve.’

Bindi and Chandler, who married at Australia Zoo last year, welcomed their first baby on their first wedding anniversary back in March. The pair, who have been dating for more than eight years, secretly married before lockdown and confirmed their first pregnancy back in August last year.

Another source has claimed the couple is considering a move to Oregon in America, where Bindi’s mother Terri is from, in search of a quieter life.

‘It has the added benefit of being a coast-to-coast flight for Chandler’s parents, who deserve to know Grace. Chandler wants his daughter to have dual citizenship, and living in America would help that along,’ the insider said.

It comes after Bindi publicly spoken out about the broken relationship between her and her grandfather Bob when she sensationally claimed Bob – who is Steve’s father – had shown ‘no interest in spending time with me or my family’.

Steve’s father Bob is pictured above as he joined Wes Mannion, Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin as they were surrounded by Australia Zoo staff to attend “Steve Irwin Memorial Day” at Australia Zoo on November 15, 2007 on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

Steve Irwin day is a celebration of the life of the late Steve Irwin, the enigmatic “Crocodile Hunter” who was killed by a stingray barb to his chest on September 4, 2006 whilst filming a documentary in Queensland.

The source added, “Bindi has had this yearning to live in Oregon for a few years,” explained the insider.

“It’s quiet, peaceful, no one would bother her there and she could live a normal life. She has two aunts and an uncle in Oregon, and her mum grew up there and has taken them there almost every year since they were little. Bindi can’t believe she didn’t come up with the idea before.”