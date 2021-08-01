We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting their second child.





Boris Johnson and Carrie already share son Wilfred, who they welcomed in April 2020.

Carrie shared the couple’s happy news in a post on her private Instagram after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,” she began.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.”

She added: “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

Alongside the post she shared a picture of a blue buggy Christmas decoration.

Carrie announced the couple’s engagement and her first pregnancy in a social media post last year.

She again took to Instagram to share the news of Wilfred’s arrival, revealing he had also been named after the two doctors who saved Boris’ life when he contracted coronavirus.

She said: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.

“Wilfred after Boris’s grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’s life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

In May, the couple wed in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family.

The wedding made Boris the first Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822.

This is Boris’s third marriage. His first to Allegra Mostyn-Owen was annulled in 1993. He then married Marina Wheeler, with whom he had four children, and they separated in 2018. Their divorce was finalised after he arrived in Downing Street in 2019.