Bradley Walsh set to be a grandad after daughter announces pregnancy

Bradley Welsh is set to become a grandfather after his daughter confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The Chase presenter’s eldest daughter Hayley, 39, announced her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post this weekend.

Bradley has two children, Barney, 23, with wife Donna Derby, and daughter Hayley from a previous relationship with ex Debby Parker.

We’ve been used to seeing Barney and his dad together on their popular show Breaking Dad, but Hayley has avoided the spotlight and is a trained reflexologist.

Revealing her pregnancy she posted a sweet picture to her business Instagram account.

The photo of a frame reading ‘on maternity leave’ alongside some adorable baby shoes can be seen in the snap.

‘Finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times,’ Hayley penned beside the lovely upload.

Hayley continued, ‘I’ve been spending the last few months frantically trying to learn as much as possible online and preparing for the baby’s arrival.⁣⁣” She revealed she found out she was pregnant during lockdown and that it has been difficult.

She also said she’s missing her patients, ‘I’m really missing treating you all and was hoping to have at least a few weeks of relaxed lockdown rules after Christmas to see some of you before I go off on Maternity leave end of Feb, Which I just don’t see happening now, unfortunately.’

Many friends, patients, and colleagues commented on the post to send their love amid the big announcement.

‘A huge congratulations this is incredible news 😍❤️😍❤️,’ one wrote.

While another added, ‘Aww congratulations lovely! What wonderful news! Hope you’re keeping well! 💙💙💙.’

⁣⁣OK! Magazine reports that Hayley lives with her boyfriend Tom in Hertfordshire and is very close with her Actor dad, Bradley Walsh, who is undoubtedly delighted by the news.

Congratulations Hayley!