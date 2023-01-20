TVs father-son duo Barney and Bradley Walsh are back with a brand new series of Breaking Dad, as we look at who is Barney Walsh, Bradley Walsh's son?

Embarking on another epic adventure, after the last American trip saw Bradley get a health scare (opens in new tab), Bradley and Barney are on a mission to explore Latin America in their RV and this series will see them travel to Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

A show teaser explains, "This series kicks off with a double bill that takes Brad and Barney to the vibrant capital, Mexico City and Mexico’s beautiful Yucatan Peninsular. Their travels see them take on one of Mexico’s most iconic sports, Lucha Libre wresting, and Bradley’s fear of heights is pushed to the limit when he finds himself clinging to the side of a mountain.

“The Walshes, still in Mexico, travel to the east of the country, which is home to the stunning beaches of the Yucatan Peninsular. But before they get their beach time, they must head deep into a pitch-dark cave, whose residents are hanging snakes and thousands of bats.

“This series promises to be an unforgettable Latin American adventure, complete with breathtaking landscapes, heart-warming shared experiences and just a sprinkling of competitive spirit!”

The seven-part series, airing on ITV and ITVX (opens in new tab) will see them push each other to their absolute limit with thrill-seeking activities, sampling local life and trying to not fall out...

Who is Barney Walsh, Bradley Walsh's son?

Barney Walsh is the only son of Bradley Walsh (opens in new tab), and he has a reported net worth of just over £4 million. Having joined his father on red carpets from a young age, Barney is an actor and has also had some guest appearances with his dad on The Larkins, making five appearances on the show in 2021 as PC Harness.

Bradley has previously revealed how his relationship with his own father has influenced his close bond with Barney today, he explained, "He was just a man’s man. Back in the day in the 60s they used to work all week, then on a Friday, around four o’clock, they would go into a pub and then get home quite late. And on a Saturday evening he would sit in the club or the pub and drink,” before repeating the routine again on Sunday."

He added that, as a result, the pair weren’t close - and is why he is doing the opposite when it comes to being a father himself.

Speaking about his son, Bradley said, “I taught him to swim, and playing and reading stories to him.

“I don’t ever remember my dad reading a story to me, but I loved reading stories when [Barney] was younger and doing the voices and making up stories.

“And when you look at the relationship that I had with my dad, this is a different ballgame entirely, and this is how it should be.”

Bradley also has a daughter Hayley, whom he has from a previous relationship.

(Image credit: Getty)

What does Barney Walsh do for a living?

Barney Walsh is an actor turned presenter, who does acting and also presenting alongside his dad Bradley Walsh for a living. His acting credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017), The Larkins (2021) and Indulgence (2019). He is currently starring in Barney & Bradley: Breaking Dad which has a new series on ITV. Barney once told his dad during filming, "You’re my dad, but you're also my best mate, and when we do stuff like this, it solidifies it. We have so much fun together, Dad. All the adventures."

Is Barney Walsh in a relationship?

Barney Walsh went "Instagram official" with his girlfriend, former Miss World, Stephanie Del Valle in January 2022. Stephanie is a Puerto Rican musician and model who won the prestigious title of Miss World in 2016. The pair went official with their relationship during a romantic holiday to Portugal. It's understood that the couple started dating after meeting through taking part in charity events as part of the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

They made their red carpet debut together at the BAFTA TV awards in 2019, alongside Barney's dad Bradley and mum Donna Derby.

A post shared by Stephanie Del Valle Diaz (@stephdvd) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Tuesday, 10 January at 9pm and is available on catch up.

Related ITV Features

Video of the week