We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul are expecting their second child together, three years after welcoming their first.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two, Lauren, shared the happy news that she’s pregnant to her Instagram account. In an adorable photo, that now has over 50 thousand likes, the couple’s first-born daughter, Story, had her hands on Lauren’s growing baby bump.

They can be seen standing together, in front of a warm, cozy fire. She also made sure to include Aaron in the post, by tagging him right on her belly.

In the caption, Lauren wrote, ‘We can’t wait to meet you, baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣.’

The comments were flooded with well-wishers, congratulating the little family on their news. One fan said, ‘Yay!!!! Congrats y’all!!! 😍😍😍’

Another wrote, ‘Aahhh such great news!!!! Congrats love! So happy for you and your family 💛💛💛’

And a third gushed, ‘The most beautiful news!!! Congratulations!!! 💕💕💕’

The couple are yet to announce the gender of their baby or the due date.

Aaron and Lauren welcomed their first child together in 2018, after five years of marriage. The couple met all the way back in 2009, with Aaron popping the question in 2013, on New Year’s Eve, they married two years later in 2015.

Lauren announced that they were expecting their daughter, Story, with a seriously cute picture of both her and Paul as babies alongside her ultrasound scan, with the caption, ‘Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!’

She also shared the news that Story had been born on Instagram, writing, ‘There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.✨ 🎀 ✨’ and has shared numerous updates on her pregnancy and motherhood journey.

This means followers will likely be the first to know the exciting news that baby number two has arrived!

Congratulations Aaron and Lauren!