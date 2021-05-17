We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have welcomed their first child together.

The Westlife singer shared a cute black-and-white picture of Danielle dressed in jogging bottoms, a hoodie, white shoes, and a beanie hat out on their first outdoor stroll during their first week with a newborn.

Beside the adorable snap of their daughter, Brian wrote, ‘Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It’s been the best week of our life @daniparky,’ along with a single red heart emoji.

Brian and Danielle have not yet confirmed the name of their baby girl.

The Irish pop star is now father to three daughters, sharing Molly Marie, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Brian and Danielle announced last year that they were expecting a miracle baby after two miscarriages. The couple told OK! magazine at the time that they had switched to IVF after two years of struggling to conceive.

As she confirmed her pregnancy Danielle said, “It does [feel like a miracle] but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

“The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

The couple told the magazine that the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike connected them with a nutritionist who helped them with their journey to pregnancy.

Brian said, “Mike and Zara put us in touch with Simone the nutritionist who got us prepared for this time.

“After we had the miscarriage, we sat with them and talked. This woman would put us on a certain diet, and Mike guaranteed it would work.”