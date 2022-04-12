Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with her third child in Instagram post

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Britney Spears has revealed she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram, seven months after the pair got engaged.

The pop icon took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a picture of a teacup, surrounded by carnations and explained that she had been experiencing weight fluctuations.

She wrote, “I thought ‘Geez…what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test…

“I am having a baby…4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it…”

Britney then revealed that she would no longer be going out in case ‘paps’ take pictures of her and explained that this is a difficult decision for her as, in previous pregnancies, she suffered from prenatal depression.

She continued, “I have to say it is absolutely horrible…women didn’t talk about it back then …some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her…but now women talk about it everyday…thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret…This time I will be doing yoga every day!”

Fans and A-lister friend were quick to congratulate Britney on her baby announcement.

Paris Hilton commented, “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”

While one fan wrote, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS,” and a second commented, “So happy for her, going to be the cutest baby!”

This news follows the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which Britney claimed was preventing her from having another baby. Britney has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Asghari also posted a picture to his Instagram of a painting of two lions and a cub and said in the caption, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Congratulations Britney and Sam!