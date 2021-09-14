We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As congratulations roll in for the Toxic singer, many are asking who is Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari and how many children does she have?

It’s safe to say that 2021 has been a big year for the much loved ‘Princess of Pop’. With the #FreeBritney movement taking centre stage in the wake of an emotional court appearance by Britney, where she asked for an end to her 13-year conservatorship battle.

Yet whilst the fate of her court-ordered agreement is yet to be decided, it seems the star has found much happiness with her long-term boyfriend – publicly announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari in a loved-up Instagram video. We share all the details behind their funny first meeting, his career and Britney’s family below.

Who is Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari is a model, actor and personal trainer who is engaged to Britney Spears.

He runs his own brand Asghari Fitness – which delivers specially adapted meal plans and personal workouts for clients.

Born in Iran, he moved to Los Angeles with his parents when he was 12-years-old. It was here where he developed his love of fitness – or rather football – joining the high-school team before enrolling in a football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Post uni, Sam got into modelling, securing one of his first gigs – a runway show in Palm Springs – aged 21.

His modelling work has coincided with an acting career which has seen him have small parts in Fifth Harmony’s Work From Home music video, plus TV shows Hacks and Black Monday.

He’s next expected to appear on screen in the Margot Robbie produced series Dollface, starring actress Kat Dennings.

When did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet?

Britney Spears met fiancé Sam Asghari on the set of her 2016 music video Slumber Party.

In the video, Britney enters a mansion-come-club and the two catch each other’s eyes, before later meeting for an intimate dinner.

Opening up on their first meeting, Sam told Men’s Health that he nervous, but tried to play it cool and charm her with his humour:

“I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies. he said, adding: “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?'” he said. “I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

After that Britney and Sam swapped numbers and had their first date out eating sushi.

When did Britney Spears get engaged to Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari popped the question to Britney in September 2021.

The Toxic star was clearly delighted with the news, which she shared with fans in an Instagram video.

In the post, Sam asks Britney if she likes her ring, to which she screams, ‘Yes!’. She captioned the video with, ‘I can’t f*****g believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!’

Britney previously opened up on her desire to marry her boyfriend of five years in June 2021.

Addressing the court during a hearing about her conservatorship, she told the judge that the court-ordered agreement had prevented her from marrying Sam.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told [that] right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f*****g car.”

Sam has supported the star throughout her recent conservatorship battles, even sharing a photo of him wearing a #FreeBritney t-shirt on social media.

He told Men’s Health of their relationship: “I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ ”

Does Britney Spears already have children?

Yes Britney Spears is already a proud mum to two sons – Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

Britney met and married her former back-up dancer Kevin Federline in 2004. And she went on to give birth to their first child Sean in September 2005.

Second son Jayden followed a year later in September 2006. But sadly two months on, Britney filed for divorce from Kevin, which was officially settled in March 2007.

Britney’s boys have tended to shun the spotlight for a seemingly normal life, though the Toxic star does occasionally share proud mum moments of the two on her personal Instagram.

In March 2021, Britney shared a sweet snap with her brood looking very grown up indeed.

Now well into their teens, Britney wrote that it was “crazy how time flies” with her kids both now well into their teens.

She also revealed the reason she doesn’t share photos often, with them “being at the age where they want to express their own identities”.

Never-the-less it seems the two have found a shared love of skateboarding, with a 2018 video showing the singer hanging out with her brood at a skate park during one of their stays with her.

Who has custody of Britney Spears’s two sons?

As the agreement currently stands, the boys’ father Kevin Federline has 70 per cent custody, whilst Britney has 30 per cent.

Over the years the custody agreement between the parents has changed. With Britney losing all custody in 2007 after a mental breakdown.

A judge awarded Kevin full custody after images showed Britney shaving her hair off and attacking a paparazzi’s car with an umbrella in 2007.

Clearly dissatisfied with the situation, Britney was then arrested in February 2008 for locking herself and youngest son Jayden in a bathroom.

Following the incident, a 50-50 shared custody agreement was put in place.

This continued to be the case until Summer 2019 when a disagreement turned physical between Britney’s father Jamie Spears and her eldest son Sean Preston.

In response to this, dad Kevin obtained a restraining order against Jamie in September 2019. And the custody subsequently changed to the 70-30 division it remains today.

A source confirmed that Britney’s dad was the reason for the star seeing less of her sons:

“[Jamie] is the reason she has far less custodial time with her sons than she did before,” they told US Weekly. “The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since.”