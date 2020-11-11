We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Britney Spears has lost her bid to stop her father Jamie Spears’ control over her life - and has insisted she won’t resume her career while he remains in control of her conservatorship.

The star, 38, was placed under a conservatorship 12 years ago, following her very public breakdown, and as a result has had no control over her career or finances for more than a decade.

After Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend Jamie from his role, Britney’s lawyer Samuel D Ingham III said, ‘My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if he is in charge of her career.’

While the …Baby One More Time singer lost her bid to have Jamie removed from the guardianship, the judge did approve a co-conservator over her estate and corporate fiduciary the Bessemer Trust has been appointed.

Britney initially began proceedings to choose a conservator in August – around the time her fans started the #FreeBritney movement, which saw them protest and demand the pop princess be released from the legal holds over her life.

Conservatorships are usually put in place for those with dementia or other serious illnesses and Britney’s fans have argued that, since she’s released three successful albums and was even a judge on The X Factor USA over the past 12 years, she must be in a position to take more control over her life.

MORE: Strictly’s Ranvir Singh opens up about the heartbreaking reason she kept her marriage split a secret

Video of the Week

Despite Britney’s requests and fans’ concerns, Jamie insists he has only his daughter’s best interests at heart. He argues that, since being under his control, Britney’s estate has gone from being in debt to being worth around £45m.

But Lynne Spears has claimed Britney’s relationship with Jamie is ‘toxic’ and, speaking through an attorney, insisted that her daughter should not have to live life by Jamie’s rules.