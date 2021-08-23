We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz has announced the exciting news that she had her husband Brad Hoss have welcomed their first child together.

The talented actor, who plays no-nonsense Detective Rosa Diaz on US sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has revealed that she’s officially become a mum. Stephanie took to Instagram on Sunday August 22 to share the wonderful news and to introduce her daughter to her legion of fans.

The star posted a sweet shot of herself and her newborn baby girl, who was cuddled into her Nuna car seat, with the caption, ‘BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat.’

The proud new mum also confirmed her daughter’s adorable name, adding, ‘Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line.‘

Despite her decision to keep her pregnancy private, Stephanie went on to give candid details about her birth experience.

‘It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude’, she disclosed.

In the sweet family snap, Rosaline’s tiny legs and feet could just be seen in her seat, but the hood was up, hiding her face, while Stephanie carefully held her right foot and placed a comforting hand on her little one.

Stephanie also seems to already be enjoying her daughter’s personality, as she continued, ‘Roz, you are so cool.’

Stephanie originally revealed she was pregnant with her and her husband Brad’s first baby back in June. Here she explained that raising a child who believes in equality is one of the most important things any parent can do.

The In The Heights star previously noted that she identifies as bisexual and that her marriage did not make her any less queer, as she was able to be her “fullest, most authentic self” around Brad.

Opening up during a past interview with People magazine Stephanie previously said, “I didn’t think that a committed partnership was really for me. I couldn’t really see kids.

“It wasn’t that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn’t quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building.”

Now, having welcomed baby Rosaline, she seems utterly delighted that they have grown their family.

Congratulations to Stephanie and Brad!