Caitlyn Jenner’s son Burt Jenner is reportedly expecting a third child with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo

Sources close to Caitlyn Jenner have reportedly confirmed that her son Burt Jenner and his girlfriend Valerie Pitalo are expecting another child together.

Burt Jenner and his wife Valerie Pitalo are already proud parents to two boys, William and Bodhi, and now the couple are growing their family again.

A source close to Caitlyn Jenner was forced to confirm the news yesterday after the reality-star-turned-California-governor-hopeful let it slip that she was expecting another grandchild soon.

Caitlyn made the comment earlier this week during a visit to The Toy Store in Northern California’s Quincy. She spoke to outlets about having 18 grandchildren before she said, “I keep telling the girls – they’re not too excited about this, but – I wanna go for 30. Thirty grandchildren. It’s a round number.

“I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that’s 19, so we only go 10 to go.”

The comment immediately sparked rumour that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her second child, with several news outlets including Page Six, People and TMZ confirming the news. The entrepreneur and influencer has been the topic of many TikTok conspiracy theories over the last couple of months, with creators speculating that the reality star was pregnant based off carefully curated Instagram photos from her recent birthday celebrations.

However, TMZ have since confirmed that grandchild number 19 is actually joining the Jenners via Burt and Valerie’s family – rather than Kylie’s.

Kylie is the youngest of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast and welcomed her baby girl with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi, in 2018. Although she’s been vocal in the past about wanting another child, with fans praising her parenting skills over the years, the 22-year-old has said it’s not on the cards for the moment.

“My friends all pressure me about it…They love Stormi,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

And while appearing on friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s Instagram Live series, she said, “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Congratulations to Burt and Valerie!