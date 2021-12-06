We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and husband Jamie Jewitt have announced that they are expecting their second child together, in a heartwarming video.

The couple, who already share one-year-old daughter Nell, posted the festive video to Instagram, sharing the exciting news to friends and fans.

In the clip, Jamie and Nell are making gingerbread decorations to hang on the tree, to the song White Christmas.

We then see all the family write their names on the gingerbread figures, which are painted red, along with their date of birth. But as they’re hanging them on the Christmas tree, the camera pans to a fourth, which says ‘? June 2022.’

Jamie captioned the lovely video, ‘We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022 ❤️🎄🎁👶🏻’

Camilla can be seen cradling her baby bump in a berry coloured knitted dress.

Friends were quick to congratulate the couple, after learning that Camilla Thurlow is pregnant with her second child.

Jack Quickenden commented, ‘Congrats bro’

And Fellow Love Islander, Amber Davis wrote, ‘Awwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️’

Fans were also delighted for the couple, one said, ‘Cutest baby reveal’

While another commented, ‘Congratulations!! So incredibly happy for you and your family ❤️’

Camilla and Jamie met in 2017, on season 3 of ITV’s Love Island. The pair have been going strong ever since, welcoming Nell last October, and getting engaged in February 2021.

The couple announced their engagement in the cutest way, with baby Nell wearing a onesie that said, ‘Mummy will you marry my daddy?’ Camilla also revealed that Jamie has designed her engagement ring himself. They tied the knot in September, sharing gorgeous wedding snaps to Instagram.

You can watch a clip of Jamie and Camilla talking about their engagement on Lorraine below…

The couple has not yet revealed the gender of baby number two but has revealed the due date for June 2022.

During her first pregnancy, Camilla Thurlow who is now pregnant with her second child, shared regular updates and announced the birth of Nell, so fans will likely be the first to know any updates on the new bundle of joy,

Congratulations Camilla and Jamie!