People across Britain have sent their best wishes to Captain Sir Tom Moore who is battling coronavirus in hospital.

Captain Tom Moore who inspired and captured the nation’s heart throughout the first lockdown has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Captain Tom Moore became a national treasure after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday and raising £32 million for the NHS. His fundraising led to a Charity Number 1 hit with Michael Ball. He also became the oldest person to feature on the cover of GQ.

His incredible fundraising resulted in a knighthood from the Queen who also made him an honorary army Colonel.

The family released a statement saying Captain Tom had been suffering from pneumonia for several weeks and had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

His daughter Hannah said in the statement that he has been admitted to Bedford hospital “when he needed additional help with his breathing.” However, he is not in intensive care. The family also revealed Captain Tom has not yet received the vaccine due to his battle with pneumonia.

Droves of NHS workers, celebrities, and well-wishers have taken to Twitter to express their worry and send their best to Tom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “Thank you to our brilliant NHS for taking care of @CaptainTomMoore. Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon.”

Celebs Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan also sent their regards with Morgan saying, “Come on, Captain Sir Tom, we’re all rooting for you.”

Britons were left shocked and sad by the news, Twitter users flocked to wish him a speedy recovery. One said “Thoughts and prayers with Sir Captain Tom Moore.”

While another commented, “Sending all my prayers to Sir Captain Tom Moore and to his family and friends.”

Captain Tom’s family has said the medical help he has received has been “remarkable” and that “the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.”