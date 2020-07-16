We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Captain Tom Moore was hailed a hero by the British public. So how much did he raise for the NHS in total on his JustGiving page?

Captain Tom Moore, a war veteran, went above and beyond to raise money for the NHS during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom, who turned 100 in April last year, pledged to raise £1,000 as a way to thank all NHS staff for their work. In order to raise the money, he set himself a challenge to walk 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

But his target far exceeded that amount in the weeks since the beginning of the challenge. So how much did Captain Tom Moore raise in total for the NHS?

How much did Captain Tom raise for the NHS on his JustGiving page?

Donations for Captain Tom’s challenge have now closed, and the total ended up being an incredible number.

The inspirational veteran eventually raised over a staggering £32 million for the NHS – £32, 795, 065 – to be exact. Captain Tom has received donations from across the country, including an ‘undisclosed’ sum from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

If you missed out on donating to Tom’s total, you can still donate directly to NHS Charities Together – the charity the money was being raised for. Make a donation here.

When Tom surpassed the £5 million mark a few days in, he expressed his disbelief and gratitude over the soaring total.

He said, “Completely out of this world! Thank you so much to all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service because, for every penny that we get, they deserve every one of it. I think that’s absolutely enormous.

Has Captain Tom been knighted?

Downing Street has announced that Captain Tom is officially set to be given a knighthood, in light of his incredible work raising money for the NHS during the pandemic.

Announcing Captain Tom’s knighthood, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called him a “true national treasure”.

He also praised Tom’s “fantastic fundraising” which he said “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

Speaking about the moment he received the letter informing him of the knighthood, Tom said, “I thought this can’t be true. I certainly was never anticipating that the letter would be sent to me.”

Talking to BBC Breakfast, he shared that he felt ‘delighted’ by the honour.

“To get this honour is so outstanding that I really can’t say how different I feel, but I certainly feel that I’ve been given an outstanding honour by the Queen and Prime Minister,” Captain Tom said.

Tom will be knighted today (17th July), at Windsor Castle, by the Queen.

What has Captain Tom Moore been up to since he finished his challenge?

Captain Tom completed his 100-lap challenge on Friday 17th March, at which time the donation total had hit £17 million.

But he’s certainly not been sitting back since then.

Being promoted to an army Colonel on his 100th birthday

On his 100th birthday yesterday, Tom has been made an honorary colonel, as a way of marking his remarkable NHS fundraising efforts.

He was appointed as the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College Harrogate. Colonel is a senior military title.

Of the accolade, and turning 100 with the support of the British public, he said, “Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming,

“People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it’s actually what you have done for me which is remarkable. Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day.”

He’s even received Happy Birthday wishes from the Queen herself and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Winning a Pride of Britain Award

Tom has also recently been given a Pride of Britain Award! The veteran was virtually handed the prestigious gong on Good Morning Britain by Carol Vorderman, who told him that she’d give it to him in person when the ceremony goes ahead.

In response, he said, “I am totally in awe of this award. It is such a prestigious one. This is absolutely amazing. You are all so kind. Thank you very very much”

Opening an NHS Nightingale Hospital

Early on in the pandemic, Tom also officially opened a new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate, Yorkshire – likely a special moment, as Tom himself was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

He opened the new, 500-bed facility via video call from his home in Bedfordshire.

At the opening, he said, “We must all say ‘thank you very much to the national health service, all of you, everyone throughout the whole system, who are doing such a magnificent job.”

Achieving a number one single

And that’s not all. Captain Tom Moore also collaborated with singer Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir on an NHS charity single – a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The single went on to top the charts, achieving the number one spot – another achievement for Captain Tom!

Inspiring a wave of artistry dedicated to him

Recently, Tom has also inspired a wave of creative tributes too. Many artists across the country have taken to creating paintings, drawings and murals of Captain Tom, in tribute to his fundraising for the NHS.

What a busy few weeks!