We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Tom Pitfield.

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her and her husband Tom Pitfield’s second child.

The actress, who is known for her roles in Scarborough and Coronation Street, is expanding her family, and she has confirmed she is 14 weeks pregnant and is expecting a baby girl.

Speaking to Hello magazine, Catherine, shared her joy, “We’re absolutely elated. We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

Their surprise baby news comes after Catherine previously struggled with a hormonal imbalance that would make her body feel like it was pregnant, even though she wasn’t.

Catherine explained, “I took so many tests as I was convinced I was actually pregnant, but in fact, my body was just mimicking a pregnancy.

“So this time, even when my stomach was a bit swollen, I just thought: ‘Oh hormonal imbalances again.'”

“I was having terrible insomnia, which is still with me. I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature.

“I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal. I know I would have been a bit young, but it does happen.”

She continued, “Tom was in bits when we found out we are having a little girl. He has suddenly gone all mushy.

“I’m sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger.”

Catherine is already mum to Alfie, six, with her husband Tom who she married in 2016, and despite homeschooling her son in lockdown, she revealed back in May this year that she’d like another child.

And the time the star, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing 2019, confessed, “We are so happy as a three and we don’t ever feel like there is anything missing, but would I like another child?

“Yes, I think I would, so if it happens, then that’s wonderful.

“If it doesn’t, then I am blessed to have Alfie.”

And now the star is set to give Alfie a little sister, Catherine has hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea and sickness during pregnancy, to battle.

It was the condition that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, suffered from, making her pregnancies ‘difficult’ and ‘rotten‘.

But Catherine Tyldesley is feeling better thanks to the new medication. Catherine said, “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day. It is the same thing Kate had, although I have not been as extreme as her.

“I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”