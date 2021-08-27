We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Channel 4 has announced that Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 following a short illness.

Announcing the news Channel 4 said, “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.”

Andy’s family first appeared on Gogglebox in the premiere episode in 2013, but they announced their departure in 2014 due to Mr Michael’s political campaign for UKIP in the general election.

The family returned for more episodes after he failed to gain the Hastings and Rye seat.

Channel 4 continued, “Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.”

“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal & Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed.”

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

Andy’s family were with him when he passed last weekend.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Gogglebox star Mary Cook had died at the age of 92.

Ruth Langsford was among the many fans that paid their respects to Mary’s family writing, “So very sad to hear of Mary’s passing. What a joy she was to watch….Gogglebox won’t be the same without her My condolences to her family and friends, especially Marina. RIP Mary ❤️”

Fellow Gogglebox star Ellie Warner offered her condolences to Andy’s family commenting, “Devastating news, thinking of all the family at this sad time 💔 you are all in our thoughts xxx”

Fans of the show also flocked to Twitter to share their condolences to the star, “This has been such a loss for the show this week after Mary passed away too. RIP and thoughts with his family.” said one.