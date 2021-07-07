We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has announced a huge career change - and it's not what you're expecting!

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has announced that she is making a huge career change by becoming a qualified mortgage advisor.

The reality TV star, who shot to fame in 2015 when she joined Channel 4 Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie Warner, is celebrating a career change by sharing the news that she has passed her exams and is now a fully trained mortgage advisor.

Her career change comes after Gogglebox star Pete McGarry dies aged 71 after battling a short illness.

The Leeds-based star used to be a nail technician and her sister a hairdresser, but following the roadmap out of lockdown, Izzi has decided to swap careers altogether by getting a completely new qualification.

Izzi, 28, who, is mum to Bobbie, five, gave birth to her second child, a daughter Bessie Rose in February 2020 with her partner Grant, shared a boomerang video of her computer screen with the course qualification and captioned it, ‘I’ve only gone and done it CEMAPS completed’.

The CeMAPS stands for Certificate in Morgage Advice and Practice. And she added the statement, ‘“Mortage advisor pending”. The qualification is a RQF level three and is accredited by the Ofqual and awarded by the London Institute of Banking and Finance. Split into seven units, spread out over three modules, the mortgage advisor qualification can usually be completed in six-12 months and Izzi passed it with a distinction.

Aside from her weightloss, she has previously shown off her many talents by uploading a snap of her sister Ellie’s 30th birthday cake which she made. She captioned the rainbow cake, ‘Thought this deserved its own post @ellie__warner ‘s birthday cake 🥳💃🏼 all by me.’

Is Izzi Warner leaving Gogglebox?

It is not yet clear if Izzi Warner is leaving Gogglebox as she has just become a qualified mortgage advisor.

She normally sits beside her older sister Ellie on the sofa as they tune in to the week’s TV shows to give their opinions so she might be able to juggle filming around work.

