Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow and his wife Dr Precious Lunga have welcomed their first child together, and it’s a boy.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, suffered “numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages” Jon, 73, revealed in a statement, where he also confirmed the child was carried by a surrogate as the couple struggled to get pregnant.

The long-serving broadcaster and his academic wife said they are ‘delighted’ to share news that the child was born safely on the 2nd of March, although it is not yet known if they are to choose a popular baby name for their son.

Speaking to PA news agency, Jon said, “In our desire to seal our now eleven years of marriage with a baby, my wife suffered numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages.

“Consequently, we will always be deeply grateful to our surrogate, who carried our embryo to term. Amid these challenging times, we feel doubly blessed to be able to celebrate our good fortune,” he added.

While the newborn baby is the couple’s first child together, Jon has two daughters with his former partner and human rights lawyer Madeleine Colvin, who he was with for 35 years before they split.

Jon and Precious married in 2010 on the Caribbean island of Mustique at the £800 a night Firefly Hotel, where past celebrity guests include Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and royal Zara Phillips.

Jon had previously kept his wedding secret but confirmed he was a married man when his wife Precious accompanied him to the National Portrait Gallery press event as Channel 4 commissioned artist John Keane to create an image of the renowned broadcaster.

Jon has fronted Channel 4 news since 1989, making him the longest-running presenter.

And viewers have been congratulating the couple on their baby joy. One wrote, ‘Congratulations to @jonsnowC4 and his wife Precious Lunga on the birth of their baby boy’ another put, ‘Fabulous news! Congratulations @jonsnowC4 & wife Precious. x’ and a third added, ‘Congratulations on the birth of your precious son @jonsnowC4 children are so special.’