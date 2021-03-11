We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charlotte Church confirms she's given birth to a baby girl with husband Jonathan Powell as she gives fans a glimpse of their daughter during a podcast appearance.

The singer, who is married to Jonathan – a singer, songwriter, and producer – confirmed the sweet news on Wednesday after Holly Willoughby accidentally let the news slip on This Morning earlier that day.

Charlotte, 34, gave fans the debut look at her daughter at the start of a Sink The Pink Pop Tart podcast, in which she told viewers, “I would love to introduce you to my little baby. Covid realness honey.”

But Charlotte is yet to reveal whether she has chosen a popular baby name for her daughter.

The proud mum, who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2017, carried her new tot dressed in pink into view as she cuddled her and kissed her for the camera.

But as Charlotte Church gives birth confirmation, the tot appeared to be a few months old, rather than a newborn, and she was dressed in a pink and white fluffy romper suit which had little ears.

Charlotte, who has two children daughter Ruby, 12, and son Dexter, 11, with her ex-husband Gavin Henson, first announced her third pregnancy back in March last year when she revealed she was pulling out of a charity concert due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the podcast appearance, Charlotte discussed the effects growing up in the spotlight had when she was a young singer, having achieved overnight worldwide success in 1998 as a classical singer with her debut album Voice Of An Angel aged just 12-years old. And her next three albums Charlotte Church, Dream a Dream, and Enchantment was also just as successful.

But as Charlotte Church gives birth confirmation, she later recalled the downsides of being a young star. She said, “There was a countdown to me losing my virginity. The Sun had done a countdown then Chris Moyles talked about it on Radio One. It was all a bit gross really.

“We’ve come a certain way but there’s a long way to go in terms of feminism and equality but there’s bigots everywhere and hopefully we can heal them all. Maybe some of them will just have to die out.”

Charlotte also revealed she wants to offer children an alternative to private schooling to help with their festive talents.

Charlotte and Jonathan got married in a secret woodland wedding in September 2017 – after a registry office vow exchange, they threw a special ceremony in the garden of their home.