Christine and Frank Lampard have announced the birth of their second child together in adorable Instagram post.

Loose Women’s Christine Lampard and her husband former footballer and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard have announced the birth of their son and second child together.

Christine 42, posted an adorable picture on Instagram of her breastfeeding their new arrival and announced their baby boy’s name, Frederick George Lampard

They captioned the picture, ‘Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard♥️🥰.’

Famous friends and fans were delighted by the news and flooded her post. Holly Willoughby wrote, ‘Awww congratulations you beautiful mamma… huge love from all of us… can’t wait to meet little Freddie 💙.’

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead commented, ‘Congratulations gorgeous mama xxx’ and Christine’s fellow Loose Women cast wrote, ‘Congratulations – we can’t wait to welcome Freddie to the Loose family ❤️.’

Christine announced her pregnancy in January on Instagram and has enjoyed a quiet and private pregnancy.

The couple are already parents to daughter Patricia, two, and Frank has two daughters, Luna 15, and Isla 13 from a previous relationship with Elen Rivas. Christine has previously shared that she’s a very proud stepmum.

Christine said on Loose Women in January, her baby boy was due in April she said, “Well because dates aren’t exactly… we aren’t entirely sure. We’re thinking by the size of it, it’s April. Early April. It’s not that far away now actually.”



She also said that her pregnancy had flown by, “We kind of thought during Christmas, ‘Once January comes, suddenly we’re on the last trimester part.’ So yeah, it’ll be here before we know. We can’t believe it.”