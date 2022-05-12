Coronation Street star Sam Aston welcomes baby girl with wife Briony

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony have welcomed a little girl into the world, posting the first adorable snap of her on Instagram.

Sam announced his excitement at becoming a dad for the second time. The couple announced last year that they were expecting their second child, who would join their 20-month-old son Sonny.

“Our beautiful girl has arrived,” the couple wrote on social media, confirming the news.

The couple also shared a photo of their little one. The newborn’s hand can be seen alongside a onesie that reads “little sister” and features embroidered flowers and a bunny rabbit.

Video of the Week

The parents-of-two haven’t revealed the name of their baby girl, but they’re probably too busy adjusting to life with a toddler and a newborn right now.

Sam and Briony announced they were expecting again in October, with Sam sharing a sweet photo of then-14-month-old Sonny standing in front of four pumpkins on Instagram.

Briony, who is also the co-owner of the Happy Baby Studio, gave birth to her son Sonny six weeks prematurely in August 2020, but luckily had a different experience with her little girl.

Briony revealed that the news that they were expecting again came as a bit of a surprise. Speaking to Hello! she said,”We were actually trying not to get pregnant! Just because Sonny was so premature – my concern was having two too close together and having another premature baby. But it just happened!”

In summer 2017, the soap star got down on one knee and proposed in front of around 250 guests at the Worsley Park Marriott Hotel in Salford.

The duo have known each other since childhood and began messaging on MSN as enamoured teenagers, but Sam ended their romance since they were “very young”.

But, the two eventually reconnected years later, and now have a beautiful family together!