Dancing On Ice CANCELLED this weekend amid health fears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This weekend's broadcast of Dancing On Ice has been cancelled amid concerns for the welfare of the celebrity cast.

The decision follows a string of incidents that have posed a threat to the cast and crew’s safety.

ITV stated they are working to preserve “the welfare of the cast and crew” in a statement released confirming the cancellation news.

The drastic move has been implemented after several celebrity participants dropped out of the series due to injuries and testing positive for Covid-19.

The Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrity line-up has been slowly getting smaller as Towie star Billie Shepherd pulled out of the competition after suffering a fall and Denise Van Outen left after fracturing her shoulder.

Jason Donovan was nowhere to be seen during last weekend’s episode, but it was later revealed that he had to sit out due to severe back pain.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant quit after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, and Comedian Rufus Hound suffered the same fate.

ITV’s official statement reads, “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week, and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February. Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.”

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us, and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us, and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

Video of the Week

In place of this weekend’s live episode, the show has promised a special tribute programme – Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will air in its 6 pm slot instead. The one-off segment will be looking back at the series’ ups and downs and celebrating the most iconic moments.

Fans won’t be left in limbo as the next official episode will pick up from last Sunday’s show which saw Amy Tinkler’s elimination.