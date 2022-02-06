We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Philip Schofield will be replaced by Stephen Mulhern on tonight’s episode of Dancing on Ice.

The TV star has been absent from This Morning all week as he continues to recover from covid-19. And with Dancing on Ice returning to our telly screens tonight, Holly Willoughby needs a new right-hand man to host the show with.

While there were rumours Amanda Holden was set to replace Philip Schofield, now it has been confirmed that Stephen will be drafted in for one night only.

It will be a serious blast from the past for Holly and Stephen, who last presented alongside one another 16 years ago during their Ministry of Mayhem days.

While it was thought Philip, 59, would be well enough to return to Dancing on Ice this Sunday, he is still testing positive for the virus. Leaving ITV with no choice but to find a replacement.

“This Sunday’s episode of Dancing on Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate,” a spokesperson revealed.

And the Catchphrase host is over the moon with the new gig. “I’m very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend. It’s big shoes to fill and I’m wishing Phillip a speedy recovery,” he said.

“I’m a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I’m thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold. It’s going to be unbelievable!”

It comes after Vernon Kay was drafted in to take the helm of This Morning earlier this week alongside Rochelle Humes.

With Philip and Holly both off and the world asking, Where is Philip Schofield and why is he not on This Morning , Vernon and Rochelle took over and proved a huge hit with viewers, who begged Vernon to become a “permanent presenter”.

“This Morning: At last the best combination – presenters. Vernon and Rochelle !! Make them permanent,” one viewer tweeted. While another said, “Can we have @vernonkay presenting on @thismorning on a permanent basis from now on please?”

Could we have a new dream team in town?