Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are one of ITV’s most loved presenting duos but while Phil has been holding the fort presenting without Holly for the last couple of weeks, the star is unexpectedly missing from the show. But where is Phillip Schofield and why isn’t he on This Morning?

Phillip has been presenting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes while Holly Willoughby has some time off from the show to film another TV project but while fans were expecting Phillip to host the show today, after being on screen yesterday, he has been notably missing from screens.

Fans often ask ‘why aren’t Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today?’ when the pair are away on their TV breaks. But now viewers are wondering why Phillip is missing after hosting Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

Where is Phillip Schofield?

Phillip Schofield is at home self-isolating after he tested positive for Covid-19. The This Morning host is following the government’s self-isolation rules set up to stop the spread of the deadly virus and is therefore missing from today’s show.

Phillip posted the results of his lateral flow test on Instagram, writing, “Well b******s.” and added, “Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

It’s likely he will now be ruled out of hosting This Morning for at least five days and he will need two negative lateral flow tests to be able to return to Dancing On Ice alongside Holly this Sunday.

Holly is unlikely to be able to step in for Phillip as she was given two weeks off the show – so she can present Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival alongside comedian Lee Mack.

Alison Hammond will be stepping in to host the show this week, as Phil normally hosts Monday to Thursday, including the famous Spin to Win competition, with Holly and Dermot O’Leary and Alison host the Friday shows.

Why isn’t Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Phillip Schofield isn’t on This Morning because under the government guidelines he has to self-isolate at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

It’s understood that Phillip went out for dinner and attended a packed theatre to watch Les Miserables on Saturday to celebrate his daughter Ruby’s 26th birthday with his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly and Ruby.

The family beamed as they strolled from a meal at Circo Populaire on to Soho House and then the theatre.

Phillip has previously shared his impressive at-home gin bar collection after enjoying the tipple at home over the last 12 months while England was in lockdown.

But as government restrictions were eased around wearing face masks, Phillip, like many other people across the country has been able to enjoy ‘normal’ life again with dinner out and trips to the theatre.

Does Phillip Schofield have a new partner?

It is not known if Phillip Schofield currently has a new partner. He previously slammed romance speculation in an online rant after sharing a snap of rumoured boyfriend.

After snapping a selfie of him and his walking buddy back in May 2020, Phillip took to Instagram to post it for the eyes of his three million followers.

‘First socially distanced walk with a mate! Thank you @sischofe .. last person I had a drink with before the wheels fell off, first I’ve seen as we try to reattach them,’ Phil captioned the smiley snapshot.

But the iconic telly presenter had to issue a scathing rant after fans began wondering if the man in his photo was a love interest.

Phillip Schofield split from his wife Stephanie Lowe back in 2020 following their 27-year marriage, after he came out as gay. The TV presenter previously revealed he turned to medication to cope with hiding the secret of his sexuality.

This Morning is on ITV weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm.