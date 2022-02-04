Amanda Holden ‘set to replace’ Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden is ‘set to replace’ Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice this weekend.

The Heart Radio host and Britain’s Got Talent judge has got TV viewers thinking that she is the celebrity hidden underneath the Panda on ITV’s The Masked Singer and while viewers are yet to see if they’ve guessed right or not, Amanda is expected to be in talks about another TV show debut.

Amanda could be set to replace Phillip Schofield who has been missing from This Morning this week after testing positive for Covid-19 – and might miss hosting the reality ice show alongside Holly Willoughby on Sunday as he could be cutting it fine for rehearsals as he is still self-isolating.

And reports claim show bosses are considering an all-female hosting duo for the show’s return.

Amanda is in the running to host with Holly Willoughby, alongside Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes who is also being considered for the role.

However, Alison might still be too busy celebrating her birthday weekend to take on the job.

A TV insider told The Sun, “ITV are a progressive channel that want to reflect the modern world as much as possible.

“And while Dancing on Ice’s bosses are gutted to see Phillip forced to temporarily step out of hosting duties, that also presents an opportunity to have two women front the show.”

The insider continued, “Producers have seen the energy that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have brought to Strictly and they’re curious to see how Holly bounces off another female presenter.

“But there’s no question of Phillip not returning. He’ll be chomping at the bit to get back to work.”

Phillip will need to test negative on completing his five days of self-isolation in order to be back on screens.

Amanda is no stranger to presenting, she regularly hosted This Morning covering the holidays prior to Eamonn and Ruth. And recently wrapped filming 10 days of auditions for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent which will air in the spring.

If you’re keen to see who will win, Dancing On Ice returns to screens on ITV at 6:30pm on Sunday.