Dani Harmer has given birth to her second child with her partner Simon Brough as the actress shares an adorable snap with her fans.

The Tracey Beaker star has become a mother for the second time as she revealed she had welcomed the arrival of her son – six months after she announced she was pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Dani, who is already a mum to daughter Avarie-Belle, five, uploaded a photograph of her newborn baby wrapped in a blanket and towel with a cosy hat and with it, she revealed his sweet name.

Dani captioned the snap, “💙Rowan Leon James Brough💙” and shared that he was born on “7.2.22 10:49am” and weighed “8lbs 3oz”.

Childhood star Dani, who rose to fame playing iconic CBBC character Tracey Beaker, revealed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes just weeks before her due date.

But despite the complications, Dani, who revealed her pregnancy to fans last August, and had an emergency caesarean with her first child, but looked to have had an easy birth this time.

And both friends and fans are overjoyed with the news that Dani Harmer gives birth.

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL 💛💛💛so so so happy for you all…..sending the biggest of snuggles and cuddles 😘😘😘.”

CBeebies HQ tweeted, “Oh my goodness! Massive congrations Dani. Here when you need us ❤️.”

And another friend wrote, “Waaaahooo!! Congratulations lovely, what a smasher 😍😍😍.”

Dani and her partner Simon welcomed their first child in 2016 – but revealed that they were waiting to get married when their daughter was old enough.

At the time Simon explained, “We don’t want to get married just because we’re having a baby. Dani wants the little one to walk up the aisle with us, so we’ll have to wait a fair few years for that.”

Before Dani Harmer gives birth, in August last year she revealed they were expecting their second baby. Having posted at the time, “Han Solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey.

“Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 (hopefully not to a cinema near you).”

Last year Dani returned to TV screens for a special three-part series My Mum Tracey Beaker and prior to that, between 2002 and 2012, she starred in five series of The Story of Tracy Beaker, as well as a feature-length film Tracy Beaker’s Movie of Me, and three series of Tracy Beaker Returns.