Tracy Beaker actor Dani Harmer has shared the brilliant news she’s expecting her second baby with partner Simon Brough.

Former child star Dani rose to fame on the BBC adaptation of Jaqueline Wilson’s Tracy Beaker books, playing the feisty protagonist Tracy Beaker herself. Just 13 years old when she started out on the programme, Dani has gone on to achieve success throughout her career. This includes her brilliant performance on season 10 of Strictly Come Dancing, though she sadly later revealed she was fat-shamed by trolls during this time.

Since then, Dani has starred in BBC’s My Mum Tracy Beaker, and became a first time mum in 2016. Now the actor has taken to Instagram to reveal that she and her partner Simon Brough will soon be welcoming an adorable new arrival as she is pregnant again.

The couple are already proud parents to five-year-old daughter Avarie-Belle and it seems their little girl is just as excited to become a big sister. Referencing some seriously iconic on-screen duos, Dani wrote, ‘Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey. Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 💖💙xx’.

Alongside the creative caption, the Tracy Beaker star shared a sweet snap of herself and Simon, with Avarie-Belle beaming between them as she held Dani’s ultrasound scan pictures.

And the family’s joy was shared by Dani’s thousands of followers and fellow famous mums, who were quick to offer their congratulations on her baby news.

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who recently introduced her third child to the world, excitedly replied, ‘Congratulations! ❤️’

Whilst Love Island star Malin Andersson echoed this sentiment, commenting, ‘Congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’. Having announced her own pregnancy earlier this month, she certainly seemed delighted to hear Dani’s own news.

And they weren’t the only ones to wish Dani well, with someone else declaring, ‘Congrats ! That’s amazing news xx’.

‘Awwww too cute congratulations 😍’ a second fan wrote, as another person shared, ‘Aww Dani, such gorgeous news!! So happy for you all 💕💕💕 xx’.

Dani’s second pregnancy comes five years after she and Simon revealed they were expecting Avarie-Belle. Opening up at the time, Dani revealed that she was captivated by the pregnancy process. The actor told Hello! Magazine, “I find the whole thing absolutely fascinating. What an amazing, clever thing to be going on inside my body.”

Dani went on to reveal how her mum’s approach to parenting inspired her, explaining, “I want to be a fun mum. My mum was really fun and she was a friend as well as a mum.”

She continued, “That’s what I’d like to have with my child. I know I can tell my mum absolutely anything. I think if you can find the balance between respect and friendship, combining all those things into one, that would be perfect.”

Now she and Simon will be looking forward to finding that balance once again with their new arrival next year!