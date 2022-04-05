We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ever since Dermot O’Leary landed the job as host of the Friday show on This Morning alongside Alison Hammond viewers of the ITV daytime show are wondering who is Dermot O’Leary married to and does he have any kids?

The former X Factor presenter returned to ITV screens in 2020 after the Simon Cowell-created singing contest was cancelled after 17 years and much to fans delight Dermot and Alison have taken over hosting duties from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who are currently enjoying the Easter half-term Break.

And in the run up to the festivities, the duo have been indulging in some of the best Easter eggs and Easter desserts, and Dermot admitted that in his house, he gets into controversial debates with his wife over his ranking of chocolate in favourite order (milk, dark, white), as we look at who Dermot is married to and if he has any kids…

Who is Dermot O’Leary married to?

Dermot O’Leary is married to Dee Koppang, a 42-year-old producer and director who is best known for her work on The Crown and Justin Bieber: All Around the World. Her other screen credits include The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and reality show Ladies of London.

The pair met at a TV production company where they were both working at the time and tied the knot in 2012 following a 10-year romance and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last year.

The wedding ceremony took place at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before moving to the nearby Chiddingstone Castle for their wedding reception.

They keep their relationship private but Dermot has posted snaps to his Instagram to share his love for his wife on important milestones.

He once admitted, “She’s very smart. She keeps me sane,” when opening up about his wife.

He recently gushed about how proud he was of her working on The Split.

It read, “Holy Moly… There will be tears. But you are in for a treat! What a first episode of the new season of The Split… a real privilege to see the preview last night. Massive congrats to all at @sisterglobal , the cast, crew, and of course the Director… who I might have bumped into once or twice… Proud of you @deekoppangoleary x”

Does Dermot O’Leary have any kids?

Dermot O’Leary has a one-year-old son called Kasper. The couple announced the arrival of their first baby together in June 2020. In announcing the news he shared an adorable snap of a tiny babygrow reading ‘Koppang O’Leary Productions est 2020’ and a pink knitted rabbit comforter.

Just days later Dee posted a snap of his hands and captioned it, “5 weeks today with this little one in our lives… 💙 We’ve been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love… Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers…💗 Dx”

In lockdown Dermot recalled being able to spend more time with his son, with filming scrapped for X Factor.

“It was a very odd time to have a kid but at the same time it gave you that enforced time to be with him so I was able to take a lot more paternity than I probably would have been able to normally.”

Why can’t Dermot O’Leary eat chocolate?

Dermot O’Leary can’t eat chocolate this month because he has given up the sweet treat for the Easter tradition of Lent. He revealed to viewers on This Morning earlier this week during a segment of tasting the best Easter Eggs that he couldn’t participate in sampling the tasty treats with Alison because of the sacrifice he was making. and even Alice Beer could not tempt him to try some as the thought of having a “cheat day” with an additional week being tagged on to his ‘lent’ would be worse.

And in today’s show (Tuesday 5th April) he was unable to indulge in the easter egg cheesecake which prompted some viewers to ask why can’t Dermot eat chocolate? While others who had tuned in to the show this week were fed up of him mentioning the fact he’s not allowed chocolate.

One viewer tweeted, “Has Dermot given up chocolate for lent? He doesn’t mention it at all. #ThisMorning”

You can watch Juliet Sears make Cheesecake below…

