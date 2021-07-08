Adele shared a glimpse at what could be the key to her weight loss as she celebrated England's victory against Denmark in last night's Euros match.
Adele has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss journey that has reportedly seen her shed seven stone.
But if you’re wondering what might be helping the star stay slim – the clue could be hidden on the bookshelves in the back of her latest Instagram upload.
The multi-million-pound singer, who officially divorced her husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, uploaded a clip to her Instagram of her watching the England v Denmark Euros semi-final.
When Harry Kane scored the winning penalty for England, Adele can be seen going wild, jumping up and down with joy in her tracksuit bottoms and trainers. But as she struggles to keep her camera steady, it flashes around the room showing a set of cookbooks pride of place on a shelf.
Among the titles that could be helping Adele keep trim, are;
- Eataly: Contemporary Italian Cooking, priced at £57.21 at Abebooks.co.uk
- A book by Yotam Ottolenghi, for which a range of titles are available on Amazon.
- A book by an Israeli-born British chef called Gjelina, Gjelina: California cooking from Venice Beach, about rustic-style Californian and Mediterranean cooking.
- Egg Shop: The Cookbook by Nick Korbeey, which features more than 100 recipes for favourite food and drinks from the Egg Shop, New York City’s beloved all-hours brunch-and-cocktails hangout.
- Good Housekeeping Fun Food Fast! made up of over 200 dishes that are super speedy and easy to make.
But some fans were left feeling disappointed that it wasn’t Adele teasing a new album.
One wrote, ‘Girl I thought this was an album announcement.’
Another suggested, ‘Maybe it was it was a teaser, you know her first track might start off with the loud celebration and just go straight into the new track. It could also be a hook but that would be really annoying. ‘