Eamonn Holmes reveals he has Covid-19 in new health update

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has caught Covid but assured his followers that he is doing okay, having had both of his vaccination jabs.

The ITV daytime star took to Twitter to update his fans on his health, admitting he was happy to have gotten a second vaccine but disappointed to have to postpone events after getting a coronavirus test result that was positive.

Eamonn previously admitted that he is “not a well man” after battling a “mysteriously” dislocated pelvis, which has caused back problems due to his spine being “out of alignment”.

Nonetheless, his latest health update has left fans a little less worried, as he wrote,”Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m Double jabbed. More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events. Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies.”

Most of the star’s fans wished him a quick recovery, with many sharing their own experiences, as one commenter penned, “Im double jabbed and caught it at the beginning of September. I’ve now got a secondary chest and sinus infection due to it. Take care. Lots of rest and fluids.”

Another wrote, “Thanks for letting us know, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Offering their support a third fan, added,”Get well soon Eamonn. The way it’s going I think we are all going to get it at some point. Thank God for the vaccine.”

Eamonn’s Covid diagnosis comes after he revealed that he felt as though he “ruined” his son Declan’s wedding due to his ‘gruelling’ health struggles in a recent appearance on Loose Women.

Explaining the story behind his battle with shingles in 2018, he said,”That was at a time when my eldest son – my only son to get married. It was the first marriage in the family and that was what I looked like on the wedding day and I had to have that covered up.

“So you can imagine, I ruined all the pictures, I didn’t want to be in them. I didn’t want to be the centre of attention with all this. The timing was awful.”