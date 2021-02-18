We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has admitted he's 'not a well man' as he gives fans an update on his health.

Eamonn, 61, and his wife Ruth Langsford, 60 have been back hosting This Morning this week after ITV confirmed their return after axing, covering for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But now the Irish broadcaster, who was previously told by doctors he could die if he didn’t lose weight, has given fans an update on his health and it appears things have deteriorated in lockdown.

But it’s not his weight that is causing him issues, it’s his tooth. Speaking about his toothache during an Instagram Live session, Eamonn revealed it had worsened in isolation, as due to lockdown restrictions he was not allowed to visit a dentist.

He told his social media followers, “I’m not a well man. I had a bit of a toothache in January and I went to the dentist. He said, ‘Well that’s very strange because that tooth hasn’t got a nerve in it’.

“So he took an X-ray and said, ‘There must be some remnant, take some antibiotics but there’s a danger it could need a lot of work done, maybe an extraction.’ So I thought, ‘Forget that, I’ve too much to do – can’t take time off work.'”

Many people experience wisdom tooth pain and seek pain relief, but Eamonn, who has a sweet tooth for the tasty treats on the daytime show, explained how his toothache pain has returned worse.

But Eamonn worries when he will be able to get it looked at, as he’s unsure when dentists will open again in lockdown.

He explained, “Now I’ve got time off and a lot of time on my hands, my goodness my toothache has decided to come back. If I eat, press down on it, if I drink something hot or cold, if I talk or just breathe it hurts. So I’m on antibiotics at the moment but the dentists won’t appear again until maybe July.”

Let’s hope Eamonn won’t need a visit from the tooth fairy!