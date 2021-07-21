We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has shared an adorable first snap of his granddaughter Emilia as he becomes a 'Papa' for the first time.

The This Morning host announced the lovely news on air during yesterday’s edition of the ITV daytime show, as wife Ruth Langsford asked him what moniker he was going to choose for his newfound role.

Eamonn, 61, declared that he wanted his grandchildren to call him ‘Papa’ – a name which was inspired by his friend and one that Ruth approved of too.

The TV presenter took to his Instagram to share an update of the new family arrival, as his son Declan and his wife Jenny, became proud first-time parents.

He captioned the adorable photo, ‘My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emilia. Welcome to The World Emilia. Just call me Papa.’

And friends and fans who hadn’t yet heard his lovely news sent Eamonn Holmes their best wishes.

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon wrote, ‘Congratulations’ followed by a series of love-heard eye emojis, This Morning’s resident Doctor Zoe Williams wrote, ‘Ahhhh congratulations Eamonn xxx’ and Gaby Roslin, added, ‘What wonderful news. Huge congratulations Papa ❤️❤️‘

Eamonn has a son Jack, 19, with wife Ruth and sons Declan, 32, Niall, 28, and daughter Rebecca, 30, with his ex-wife Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, Ruth showed off a new youthful hairstyle to host the show, with fans praising her new look Eamonn and Ruth are covering This Morning for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield who are on their annual summer break.

Ruth shared the secrets behind her glamorous style when she wrote the caption, ‘New week, new do! Thank you for all your lovely comments about my hair today….all thanks to the talented & lovely @livdaveymakeup ….the woman’s a miracle worker! She has more ideas for my barnet so watch this space! #thismorning #hair #newhairstyle #livdaveymakeup’

Among the comments, fans praised Ruth for having one of her best-ever hairstyles. One fan said, ‘This is the best your hair as ever looked…Ten years younger and all that…Seriously though …you looked fab today. Love It!!’

Another put, ‘Ruth, whoever is helping you style atm I’m loving it, you are looking fabulous. Loved the beige the other day too, hair is on point and brighter.’

And third agreed and added, ‘@livdaveymakeup hi you should style @ruthlangsford hair like this more often Ruth really suits it gorgeous.’

Eamonn first told viewers he was due to be a granddad back in April, here’s the moment he made viewers panic over his health as he teased his happy news…

He said, “I got very emotional about it.”