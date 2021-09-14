We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kellie Bright and her husband Paul Stocker have welcomed their third child together.

The EastEnders actress, who plays Linda Carter in the soap, and Paul confirmed the wonderful news, telling OK! magazine, “We’re thrilled to announce the safe arrival of the latest addition to our family. Mum and baby are doing well.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting baby number three back in March, sharing details of their IVF journey.

Kellie and Paul already have two boys, Freddy, nine, who was conceived naturally and and Gene, four, who was born through IVF.

Kellie revealed she had frozen three embryos before the pair chose to try for a third child at the end of 2019.

They began their IVF journey in September of last year, but the first two embryos failed.

Speaking on the wonderful pregnancy news at the time, Kellie said, “So this baby inside me now was the last one we had – the last chance of a pregnancy, because at 44 we were not going through IVF again. I believe it was meant to be.”

Recalling special details from the moment she found out she was expecting, Kellie went on to say, “I was so shocked and thrilled, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I ran downstairs to Paul.

“I just stood crying – really crying – and he couldn’t understand a word I was saying! It took my breath away.”

Kellie experienced some complications during her pregnancy as she shared she begun bleeding.

During her interview OK! she added, “With the third one, I didn’t think that had worked either because I had a bleed two days before I was due to take the pregnancy test.

“It was significant enough for me to be in floods of tears with my husband cradling me.”