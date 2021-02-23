We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first child 18-months after tying the knot to Caspar Jopling.

The singer and her art dealer husband have been spending lockdown at their Gloucestershire home and they have announced they’re having a lockdown baby as Ellie is 30 weeks pregnant.

Ellie, 34, revealed the news in an interview with Vogue magazine in which she admitted she hasn’t been out in public with her baby bump.

“We did the one show. I was pregnant and had no idea,” she told the fashion magazine about her last public outing – a live-streamed concert.

“That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out.

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary,” she added.

She continued, “That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human.”

And Ellie revealed she is embracing the pregnancy weight-gain.

“I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it,” she added.

The pair, who held their wedding on 31st August 2019, at York Minster Cathedral, have been married for 18-months.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt, Jimmy Carr, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie led the celebrity guests that attended the wedding.

At the time it was reported that Princess Eugenie, who has just welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, was the one to introduce Ellie and Caspar.

Reacting to the news that Ellie Goulding is pregnant, fans have sent their congratulations to the couple. One fan wrote, ‘Ellie is GLOWING’ another put, ‘Congrats mama’ and a third fan added, ‘OH MY GOD CONGRATS’.