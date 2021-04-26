Elliott Wright’s restaurant burns down just weeks after his father died from Covid-19

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Elliott Wright’s Marbella restaurant has burned down just weeks after his father died of Covid-19.

The former TOWIE took to Instagram to confirm the devastating loss of his restaurant, sharing a photo of the building after the blaze.

He posted on Instagram, ‘So I will get this out there as no doubt this news will spread fast… unfortunately, it’s with regret that @olivias_la_cala had a fire in the early hours of this morning…”

Elliott, who is Mark Wright’s cousin, continued, ‘It’s too soon to say why.

‘More importantly in life you get tested… it’s been a very testing couple of years… especially recently.. but if you know me, you know I will rise from this… I will rebuild it big and better than before… I will never be beaten.’

Mark opened up about the devastating loss of his uncle Eddie recently.

Elliott, who welcomed his first child with wife Sadie in 2019, has revealed that a full investigation into the cause of the restaurant fire has been launched.

Aside from the fact that one of his restaurants have closed, Eliott has also been dealing with some other personal news, as he announced that his father Eddie had passed away after a long battle with Covid-19.

Paying tribute to his late father on Instagram, Elliott wrote, ‘It is with heart-wrenching regret I have to post this post. My father George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 2 after bravely fighting Covid for eight weeks.

Video of the Week

‘For those who knew my father, you know what a great man he was, always smiling, always humble, always happy.’

The father of three revealed that his father had, ‘never moaned and did his best to put a brave smile on. His love for his family is what he will be remembered to all of us, the ultimate family man’.