Mark Wright has confirmed the heartbreaking news that his uncle Eddie has died from Covid.

Mark has admitted he’s ‘broken to pieces’ after his beloved uncle lost his eight-week battle with coronavirus.

The reality TV star turned radio host, took to social media to express his pain as he paid tribute to his uncle who died “peacefully” on Tuesday, aged 66.

Eddie is Mark’s cousin Elliott Wright’s dad and had appeared on the reality show Playa in Marbella.

Elliott too shared a touching post announcing his dear father’s death.

It comes after Mark, 34, said his uncle had been left in a “critical condition” after testing positive for Covid in January and revealed his father Mark Snr had woken from a seven-week coma amid his battle with Covid but he feared his dad was a ‘changed’ man.

The former TOWIE star’s mum Carol was also struck down by the virus late last year.

Mark vowed to ‘look after his auntie Debbie’ and said he was ‘broken to pieces’ in a moving tribute as he posted photos of their time spent together – including golfing for Mark’s stag do.

It read, ‘No where, never, ever will you find better. My uncle Eddie, you were 1 in a trillion. You taught me so much!! Nearly everything I know as a man.

‘From how to love my family, to treat my woman with respect, to work hard, to smile, to be a gentleman and the one you enjoyed most.

‘You taught me Golf (which I promise to keep practising to be as good as you wanted me to be) most of all, you were one of the most integral parts of our incredible family.

His lengthy tribute acknowledged how his uncle was the ‘glue’ of the family, that ‘MADE us meet up and make memories’ and Mark vowed to continue to do so as he revealed how proud he was of his uncle.

He added, ‘I/we are absolutely broken, but together because we are the family we are…. we will get through, somehow some day. We will look after auntie Debbie, our cousins and your grandchildren forever and that is promise.’

Meanwhile, Elliott paid tribute to his dad who also battled prostate cancer, he wrote, ‘It is with heart wrenching regret, that I have to post this post, my father Edward George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 02.03.2021 after bravely fighting Covid for 8 weeks.

‘For those who knew my father, you know what a great man he was, always smiling, always humble, always happy, despite the fact in his later years he bravely fought prostate cancer, he never moaned and done his best to put a brave smile on.’

The heartfelt tribute continued with Elliott penning his father a letter up in heaven as he hopes to be ‘half the man’ he was.