Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott has confirmed her engagement to long-term boyfriend Matt Moeller.

Alaina took to social media to share the wonderful news that she and Matt are set to tie the knot after seven years of dating.

Alaina, who is the niece of rapper Marshall Mathers and was adopted by the star as a child, flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring in a series of celebratory snaps she shared with her followers.

In the snaps, Matt can be seen down on one knee while Alaina is beaming and placing her hand out in front of her in the romantic post.

Another picture showed the radiant bride and her fiancé enjoying their special moment with a glistening engagement ring on show, as she penned, “This moment. this life❤️ yes, a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.“

Matt proposed with a gold band set with an emerald-cut diamond. However, the post’s comments were disabled, so fans won’t be able to see any congratulatory messages from her famous father.

Alaina took to Instagram with a sweet tribute in July to celebrate her and Matt’s anniversary, gushing, “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favourite person.

“You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY❤️.”

Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Mathers legally adopted Alaina in the mid-2000s.

Her biological mother and Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott, died in 2016 after a suspected drug overdose.

In his 2004 single ‘Mockingbird‘ Eminem mentioned Alaina, rapping, “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it, We’re all we got in this world.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone the same year, Eminem detailed his connection with Alaina and his biological daughter Hailie, explaining, “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we were at.”

In August, the rapper also made headlines as his adoptive daughter came out as non-binary, telling fans “call me Stevie”.