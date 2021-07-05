We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Sky Sports star and Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas has revealed he’s married new love Derrina Jebb in a secret wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends – including fellow TV presenter Angellica Bell.

The TV presenter, 48, lost his first wife Gemma to cancer four years ago when she died on 24 November 2017, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Simon became president of Bloodwise UK and pledged to raise awareness along with their son Ethan.

And now he has since re-married after finding love again with Derrina, a worker in the legal industry, just months after moving into a new house together.

The couple, who met in 2018, married at Norwich Cathedral at the weekend, the city for which Simon is a life-long supporter of the football team Norwich City FC. Simon shared a beautiful snap of him walking his bride down the aisle and captioned it, ‘Love. Wins,’ and the pair smiled from ear to ear.

He has a son Ethan, from his first marriage to Gemma and he revealed how proud he was of his best-man role at the wedding. He uploaded a photo of the adorable youngster giving a speech and captioned it, ‘And I couldn’t have asked for two better best men – my legend of a mate @danjmritchie and Ethan whose speech was just . . . . . well . . . . amazing. We’re so so proud of him.’

Simon previously tweeted his frustrations over the wedding industry and how wedding plans had been affected by Coronavirus lockdown restrictions. He tweeted, ‘To those friends of mine who are on their 2nd or 3rd postponement & other friends whose businesses are close to going bust; don’t be surprised @BorisJohnson said very little again on weddings. His male-dominated cabinet couldn’t care less about this industry. #whataboutweddings’

Simon was also hit hard by the death of his father in May last year but he could finally have his own bit of happiness, after previously gushing about new love Derrina, telling fans, ‘She’s been incredible. Yes at times it’s been really hard; but she has been selfless – dealing with her own struggles of feeling like she’s living in Gemma’s shadow, whilst investing so much time and energy into homeschooling Ethan and being such a joy to be around.’

And happy wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans.

Angellica Bell wrote, ‘Thank you for letting us share your special day.’ One fan put, ‘So glad you have found happiness in such sorrow. What a beautiful team you make.’ Another put, ‘After following your story the last few years. I wish nothing but happiness for you all. Enjoy making new memories.’

And a third added, ‘A massive congratulations to you and your new bride❤️❤️ I’ve followed your story for a long time and this is the happy ending for you and more importantly your beautiful son❤️❤️ Now live life to the fullest xx.’