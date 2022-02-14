TOWIE star Frankie Essex is pregnant with TWINS

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Only Way Is Essex star Frankie Essex is pregnant and expecting twins with her boyfriend Luke Love.

The reality star is having her first children with beau of three years, Luke, as she announced she was “so shocked” to hear they are set to be parents to twins.

Although Frankie said that pregnancy has been “overwhelming”, she says she’s “not nervous” and wanted to share the exciting news with Luke on her birthday. But, due to her severe morning sickness in her first trimester, she was unable to keep it a secret.

Frankie, who is Joey Essex’s older sister, explained how she became pregnant quickly after stopping contraception and assumed that her missing period was due to her body adjusting to life without the pill.

She told new! magazine, “How we found out was really lovely. The lady scanning me was focusing on one baby and was then like, ‘What else do we have here then?’ and I was so shocked and asked, ‘Are we having twins?’ I burst out crying, tears of happiness. It was just so beautiful. It was lovely.”

The star took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news with fans on Valentine’s Day, writing,”Roses are red violets are blue we’re not just having one baby we’re having two❤️❤️ Twinnies❤️❤️

“I love you so much @lukeluv ❤️❤️ HAPPY VALENTINES DAY ❤️❤️ Double Blessed ❤️❤️”

Frankie is set to give birth this summer and is currently in her second trimester.

Frankie went on to say that the couple didn’t want to know the gender of their babies at first, but that they now plan on finding out so that they don’t have any more surprises.

Opening up on how Joey feels about becoming an uncle to her babies, Frankie added, “He is so excited. His face was the best – I’ve got a video of him reacting.

“He just kept smiling all day. He checks up on me. He and Luke are really close, which is really nice.”