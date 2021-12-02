Made in Chelsea’s Frankie Gaff has welcomed her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Jamie Dickerson, after revealing she was pregnant in July.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with an adorable snap of their sleeping son in a bassinet and revealed his name to fans and friends.

In the picture, the newborn can be seen wearing a cute teddy jacket, with the hood up around his head. Frankie captioned the post, ‘Baby Theodore 💙 29.11.21.’

Frankie also shared two more special snaps of her and Jamie cradling their new son while he slept.

Friends were quick to congratulate the new parents. Fellow Made In Chelsea star, Tiffany Watson commented, ‘So happy for you ❤️❤️.’

Meanwhile, model Chloe Llyod wrote, ‘Ahhh congratulations ❤️❤️❤️’

Fans also flooded the comments with well-wishes.

One said ‘So cute massive congratulations enjoy your special moments as a new family x’

Another commented, ‘Awww wow! Congratulations to you and your little family 🥰💜’

Frankie has been very open about her pregnancy journey after sharing the happy news with a picture of her ultrasound scan. She has also shared numerous pictures of her growing baby bump and revealed the two were expecting a baby boy in November.

Frankie posted a picture of her and Jamie holding a blue, baby jacket and said, ‘Eyyyyyy and we have a little boy on the way ♥️ Typical of me to leave it right to the last minute.

‘From the minute I found out I was pregnant, my feed was suddenly saturated by all these extravagant gender reveals. Personally, it’s just not us. We found out together in private whilst the renovations were going on…We can’t wait to meet you and please hurry up! X’

Congratulations Frankie and Jamie!