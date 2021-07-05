We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made in Chelsea star Frankie Gaff is pregnant.

The reality star revealed the happy that she is expecting on Instagram, along with a photo of herself and partner Jamie Dickerson holding one of their ultrasound scan snaps.

She wrote, “Soon to be party of three,” adding, “Excited, nervous and everything in between.”

Frankie appeared on the Channel 4 show between series 11 in 2016 and series 15 in 2018, and fans got to see her rocky relationship with Jamie Laing play out until she left in 2018.

Frankie made her relationship with new love Jamie public back in November 2020.

The star explained how they met in an Instagram Q&A, writing,“We were out with friends which was fun! And then the second time, we went to Richmond park for a walk and then went to some cute Italian in Richmond and had dinner outside, then he dropped me home!”

A string of celebs congratulated the couple on the post, including Hollyoaks actress Sophia Porley and fellow Made in Chelsea alum Mimi Bouchard, who wrote,”I am so happy for you! Congratulations.”

Love Island’s Montana Brown, who recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage after falling pregnant on the contraceptive, penned, “OH MY GOODNESS,” followed by a line of love heart emojis.

Actress Georgia Hirst revealed she’ll be the little tots godmother, adding, “So exciting! So proud of you, you’re going to be amazing mummy. so honoured to be godmother.”

Frankie has remained out of the TV spotlight since leaving Made in Chelsea, mainly focussing on her Instagram career.

She recently launched an Instagram account dedicated to her new home in London, which she is renovating with Jamie.

Frankie told followers that she and Jamie hadn’t planned to have a child so soon when they moved in together, but she said they had always known which room in the house would be for their baby.

The reality star is yet to tell followers if she is expecting a boy or a girl but has confirmed the little one is due in October.